Jefferson-Cocke County Utility District held their April meeting last week in the JCCUD Board Room, their first meeting of their new fiscal year.
In the General Manager’s monthly report to the board, Tommy Bible shared that the Degree Days for the month of March had been almost identical to the figure from last March.
Degree Days measure how much demand for heat is produced by the weather, with more Degree Days indicating a higher demand. Both March of 2022 and March of 2021 were about 33% warmer than normal.
Bible went on to share the recent gaps between the cost of gas for the district and the market price of gas. Bible shared that for the month of March, JCCUD paid an estimated $3.010 per Therm, compared to the $5.336 per Therm of the market.
“I don’t see us being there again,” said Bible, regarding the district’s ability to replicate that difference. You’re going to see a big difference in April… but it’s going to be tough as we move forward here with the cost of gas, and there’s not anything different on the propane side. It’s the same stuff.”
