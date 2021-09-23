Everything we know about moonshiners and moonshining history is wrong. That’s one of the themes of the Center for Cultural Preservation’s new documentary film on regional moonshine history, The Spirits Still Move Them.
David Weintraub, award-winning director/producer of forty history films interviews nearly three dozen moonshiners and their families in Western North Carolina, East Tennessee and the Dark Corner of South Carolina to tell a story about moonshine history that’s never been relayed before.
The new film will have its Tennessee premiere at the Newport Cinema 4 in Newport on Saturday, October 2 at 6:00 PM in downtown Newport. Tickets are available at the door before the showing. A special DVD offer is available to East Tennessee residents. Purchase the DVD in advance and get $5 off the $20 price from the Center for Cultural Preservation online at SaveCulture.org and pick it up at the Newport Cinema on the day of the show.
