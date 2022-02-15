Sergeant Joey Owings was dispatched to Old Parrottsville Highway in reference to a male who was going door to door asking for a ride. The caller stated that the male may possibly have a firearm.
While heading to Old Parrottsville Highway, Owings saw the subject walking on North Highway 321. Owings came in contact with the suspect who was identified as Tyler Franklin Rocchi. Owings asked Rocchi if he had a weapon on him and he reportedly stated “yes.” Owings removed the weapon from Rocchi’s person so that Deputy Tim Snapp could check the weapon through central dispatch.
Deputies asked Rocchi where he got the weapon, a Cobra 38 special, and he stated he found it beside the roadway on Old Parrottsville Highway. The report states that the weapon was clean and oiled with no signs of being exposed to weather.
Rocchi was found to have three active warrants for Violation of Probation and Theft of Property over $1,000. Rocchi had been convicted of three felonies in North Carolina and one out of Florida. He was taken to the County Jail where a corrections officer found a bag of suspected heroin on his person. Rocchi was charged with Possession of Schedule I, Introduction into a Penal Facility and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.
