The National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims was observed on Saturday, September 25.
In honor of victims of homicide and their families, District Attorney General James B. Dunn of the Fourth Judicial District invites everyone to come view the victims photo banner that will be on display at the Sevier County Courthouse outside on the lawn.
Please take a moment to reminisce and honor the victims of crime in the 4th Judicial District.
