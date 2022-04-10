Grant funds from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) were recently awarded to the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and County Fire Department to purchase life saving equipment.
The funds were used to purchase new extrication equipment to replace cumbersome hydraulic based tools making the rescue process much simpler for first responders. An added bonus to this piece of equipment is its ability to be fully submersed in water. That additional feature makes it ideal for water rescues.
The grant is reoccurring, meaning the EMA can apply for it each year to continue to buy equipment. The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Newport Police Department and Parrottsville Police have also received grant funds over the years as THSO attempts to pump funding back into the community.
The equipment could not have come at a better time. Less than an hour after the extrication equipment was brought into service, a single car accident occurred in the county, which required the tool to be used to free the victim. Reports show that two county fire engines responded to the crash within 8 minutes of being toned to the scene. Within 14 minutes crews had extricated the victim to receive medical care.
In accordance with the grant, each department will keep a log of when the extrication tool is used to report back to the THSO. This will occur even when training takes place to perfect the extrication process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.