The Big Red Fire Choir has been invited to perform in choral residency at Carnegie Hall in New York in June of 2022. The group is currently in the process of fundraising to make the trip possible.
More than $18,000 has been raised towards their overall goal of $130,000. The choir was recently presented with a donation of $1,000 from the Cocke County A&I Fair Association. Choir members performed during the fair and raised another $1,900 through concession stand items.
A long list of fundraisers have been scheduled for the coming months, and Choir Director Amanda Short hopes the community will help support her group.
To donate to the fundraising efforts, checks can be sent to Cocke County High School. Short asks that donors write Fire Choir in the memo line of their checks and Carnegie Hall on the note line.
