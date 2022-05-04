NEWPORT—Plans are coming together for the 2022 Tennessee Picnic Celebration, held each year on the week of August 8, Emancipation Day. Although some details could change in the coming months, the Tennessee Picnic Association has locked in several dates and events following their third meeting of the new season, held on Sunday at the Tanner Building.
Between the various committees, the 12 members in attendance have secured dates for a movie night, the annual dance, a bus trip to Harrah’s Casino, the Juneteenth celebration – the first of its kind for the group, and now a federally recognized holiday – and the date of the TN Picnic.
Established about 80 years ago as a time for families who had left Cocke County to return to their roots, the annual picnic and celebration offers different events, depending on the year, but is always held on the week of Emancipation Day.
Everything happens in August, with the exception of Juneteenth, which TPA voted to celebrate on Father’s Day, June 19 at 11 a.m. outside the Tanner building in Newport, unless it rains, in which case the event will move to the pavilion in Newport City Park.
TPA Vice President Derrick Woods said the event is all-inclusive and encourages everyone to attend, regardless of race or background.
Look for more details as they become available.
There will be a movie night, with popcorn, held Thursday, August 4 behind City Hall. Viewers will need to bring blankets or lawn chairs. Tickets, times and titles have not yet been discussed.
The next night, a dance is being held on Friday, August 5, around 9 p.m. However, the association is still working to find a venue.
For that morning, the group has organized a bus trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort. At $30 per person, the bus leaves from the Community Center parking lot, next door to the Tanner building, at 8 a.m. and returns at 4:30 the same day. Riders must be at least 21 years old to go.
In other TPA news, fundraiser plans were discussed, as well as ways of reaching out to past members who want to renew their commitments to the TN Picnic.
For the bus trip, membership dues, and other events the TPA accepts payment by cash, check, credit card or money order. Bus forms, membership forms, and more details are available upon request by calling TPA Treasurer Mechelle Robinson at (423) 248-5786.
The association meets again May 15 at 5:30 p.m. in the Tanner Building.
