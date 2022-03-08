COCKE COUNTY—Michael A. McCarter of Morrell Springs Road has officially announced he will be seeking the office of Cocke County Mayor.
McCarter is no stranger to public service. McCarter, elected to the Cocke County Commission in 1998, represented District 6 in Newport. He was re-elected for a four-year term in 2010. He received the highest honor when his colleague’s elected him to serve as Chairman.
“You now have a choice when you go and vote in the Republican Primary. I am the only Republican candidate with legislative experience I can work with department heads and county employees while watching out for the people here at home,” McCarter said.
For close to two decades he has worked in several different capacities throughout the legal system. McCarter, appointed by the Cocke County Commission, served as Judicial Commissioner, a post he held until he was hired as a Deputy by Sheriff Tunney Moore.
Later McCarter served as Juvenile Court Clerk, as well as the Public Information Officer under Sheriff D.C. Ramsey. “I have always loved my community, it’s a wonderful place to live,” said McCarter. After departing from the Sheriff’s Department, he worked as a Probation Officer with the 4th Judicial District Circuit Court serving several judges.
In 2012 McCarter would embark on a new endeavor that would forever change his life. “I was offered a marketing job with a Ole Smoky LLC in Gatlinburg, TN. The company quickly grew from 25 employees to 800 in matter of a few years, offering good paying manufacturing and retail jobs.
"When it was time for expansion, the owners had faith and trust in me and more especially the people of Cocke County. We now have over 200 new jobs and millions of dollars invested here at home. I am extremely humbled and honored to be part of that.
"I have had the opportunity to meet and develop many wonderful relationships with both small and large business owners. One of my true joys is being able to share where I’m from with so many people and promote my home and its culture. I am truly humbled to tell people I was born and raised in Cocke County.”
McCarter was born and raised in Cocke County. He is a fifth generation Cocke Countian. He attended Cosby Elementary and graduated Cosby High School. After graduation he attended Walters State Community College and University of Tennessee where he studied pre-law. Working with local government, McCarter has continued to attend higher institutions to obtain a better prospective of government.
McCarter is married to Sharon Hiers of Parrottsville. They will soon celebrate their 21st anniversary. They have two sons, Caleb McCarter, a student at East Tennessee State University and Bryson McCarter a senior at Cocke County High School.
Michael McCarter is the son of the late David “Dug” McCarter and Rosette McCarter of Newport. He was raised on a small family farm in Newport, where he still resides today.
“We have witnessed the struggles we all face here at home first hand and our citizens are upset with ‘do nothing officials’ in government. The people here at home are very smart. If you work hard for your county, the people here will reward you. I’m here to listen to your concerns, earn your trust and work hard for our home,” McCarter said.
“We need someone that will stand up and be heard. I have a track record of standing up for what is right. I have always kept the taxpayers in mind when voting on an issue. We need someone that can restore a common sense approach in government. I am humbly asking you for your vote and support in the upcoming election. I am ready to serve from day one. From your house to the Courthouse,” McCarter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.