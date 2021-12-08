On December 4, Deputy Rebecca Colley was dispatched to Highway 160 in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, Colley made contact with a Cheryl Phillips, who advised that her son, Jimmy Phillips, had pushed her down and shut her fingers inside of a door.
Phillips advised that her son grabbed her cell phone out of her hand and she told him to return it. Her son allegedly refused, and ran outside and into an out building. Mrs. Phillips said she followed her son to the building to try and get her phone back, and that’s when he shut her right hand in the door while threatening her.
Phillips said her son opened the door and “shoved” her to the ground. Phillips told Colley the phone was the only way she had to call 911. Her son reportedly fled the residence before law enforcement’s arrival. Phillips advised that she wanted to pursue charges and completed a statement form. Warrants have been issued on Phillips Domestic Assault, Theft and Interference with a 911 call.
