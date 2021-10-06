COCKE COUNTY—Sergeant Danny Ray Reece is a School Resource Officer at Cosby Elementary and Cosby High School. He is of the Baptist faith and has been married to his wife for 23 years.
Together, they have raised two teenage boys. He grew up in Cocke County and graduated from Cocke County High School in 1993. He began in the field of serving people when he was 13-years-old as a member of the Newport Rescue Squad until he was 18.
Reece enjoys fishing and hunting with his family and friends, and has been with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department for 26 years. He started with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department in 1994 as a part-time Corrections Officer.
In 1995 he became a full-time employee with the Sheriff’s Office as a Corrections Officer. He has worked within the department as a Bailiff, Process Server, Patrol Officer, and now at his current position.
He has gained several certifications over the years, such as an Emergency Medical First Responder, Vehicle Extrication Instructor, Coldwater Rescue, Mountain Rescue, Confined Space Rescue, and Advance Open Water Scuba Diver.
He graduated from the Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Academy in June of 1999 and was certified by the State of Tennessee P.O.S.T. Commission. He has worked with the Tennessee Dangerous Drug Task Force since 2002, and feels he is doing what God has called him to do; to protect one of God’s greatest gifts, our children and employees of the school system.
Like many others, Reece recently fought the battle with Covid-19. During this time, co-workers often called and text him to make sure he knew he was loved. When asked how he was, his response would always be “I’m fine as long as my family or friends don’t get this”.
Reece is the true picture of a “servant” who always puts others over himself. The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office could not be more proud to have such a wonderful human on their team.
This is part one of an ongoing series that hopes to familiarize members of the community with the individuals who protect them each day. Look for more information in a future edition of The Newport Plain Talk.
