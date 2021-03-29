Keep Cocke County Beautiful hosted the annual Douglas Lake Cleanup Saturday, March 20th in collaboration with Cocke County Partnership and the KCCB Staff and Board of Directors as part of the Great American Cleanup.
“We were thrilled to have such a great turnout of community volunteers. About fifty people helped to make this year’s cleanup a big success and we are encouraged to see families and businesses alike contributing to these efforts.” said Meka Henderson, KCCB Director. There was a total of five hundred bags of trash removed from the lake bottom.
KCCB would like to thank State Representative Jeremy Faison, Newport City Council Alderman Steve Smith, BAT Land Management, and Donna Jo Kaupp for their generous donations of time, equipment and supplies to make this such an effective event.
Keep Cocke County Beautiful hosts many cleanups throughout the year and has adapted to the times by distributing free litter pickup supplies to Cocke County citizens who want to clean up but can’t participate in public events.
KCCB’s Foothills Parkway Cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, April 24 at 9 a.m. on the first pull-off on the Cosby side. The Pigeon River Cleanup is tentatively set for June 6 at 10 a.m. in partnership with Anthony Laurino with Pigeon River Photos and Hartford’s rafting companies. To volunteer or to request supplies to clean our community in Cocke County, please call (423) 623-1050.
