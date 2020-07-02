NEWPORT—A lengthy vehicle pursuit through the Del Rio community resulted in the arrest of a Newport man Monday evening.
Newport Police officers identified the male as Joseph Bradley Stuart, 33, South Highway 340. Stuart was charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing to evade, driving while license revoked, speeding, failure to exercise due care, possession of schedule III and improper display of tag.
On Monday, Newport Detective Derrick Webb said he was patrolling Highway 321 when he observed a red Honda Accord, operated by Stuart, cross the centerline several times.
Officers conducted a traffic stop near East Carpenter Road where they learned the tag on the vehicle was registered to a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban. During the investigation, Stuart fled the scene.
According to the report, officers pursued Stuart through South Highway 340, Manning Chapel Road, East Highway 25/70, Highway 107 and Blue Mill Road before the pursuit came to an end at a residence on Spicewood Flats Drive.
Stuart was then taken into custody without further incident.
When questioned why he fled, Stuart said he had a revoked license and was in possession of a firearm.
The firearm was collected along with a container that had half of a pill of Buprenorphine.
