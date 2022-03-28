COCKE COUNTY—Cherokee National Forest fire crews are currently fighting a wildfire at Chimney Rock, near Weaver’s Bend, in Cocke County.
The Chimney Rock Fire is approximately 180 acres, and is over five miles from Hot Springs, North Carolina. Approximately 45 people, including the Cherokee Interagency Hotshot Crew, are currently assisting in fire suppression. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Several roads in the area are closed including 54B Cummins Branch Road, 54 Paint Mountain Road and 209C Upper Wolf Creek Road. Trails that are closed include 154 Chimney Rock, 154A Paint Rock and 7 Paint Mountain.
The fire is completely within Forest Service land and is not currently a threat to private lands or structures. It is currently 10% contained.
Smoke may be visible. Wildfires can produce high quantities of smoke. During wildfire activity, firefighters can do little to reduce smoke impacts. Affected communities should remain aware of smoke advisories and conditions.
The public is asked to not use unauthorized unmanned aerial systems (UAS), or drones, in a fire area. Doing so endangers the lives of pilots and firefighters. Never fly unmanned aircraft over or near a fire.
