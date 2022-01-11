COCKE COUNTY—Since December, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office has continued its strong fight against drugs in the county. They are working day and night to develop a plan to reduce the drug issues that arise in our community. “This is a continuous fight, but a fight we are taking head-on to better our community,” said C.J. Ball, Chief Deputy.
”Cocke County is a wonderful place to live and we are going to make sure we keep our community safe from drugs. We have several places of concern and we are working on each complaint as quickly as possible. It does take time but we eventually will be hitting all concerns. We want to thank our agency for working together and thanks to the Newport Police Department for assisting in the process.”
Anyone that has complaints or concerns is asked to call 423-623-6004 and leave a message with the Cocke County Narcotics Division. They will be as responsive as possible. These arrests listed below come from an outstanding effort from all resources inside the agency.
Wilson Arrest
Deputy Jacob Damron observed a white passenger car traveling east on I-40 near mile marker 439. The report states that the vehicle failed to stay inside its lane of travel crossing into the fast lane and white line onto the shoulder. The vehicle turned off at the 440 exit and made a right turn onto Wilton Springs.
Damron conducted a traffic stop and made contact with four occupants who appeared to be very nervous, according to the report. After checking the occupants through central dispatch, Damron was notified that Lashannon Wilson had six active warrants for her arrest.
Damorn asked the driver, Berlin Stinson, if there was anything illegal in the vehicle or weapons he should know about. Stinson stated “no” and gave consent to search the vehicle. All of the vehicle’s occupants were asked to step out of the vehicle at that time.
The report stated that Wilson was “shaking and nervous.” She was asked if there was anything illegal where she was sitting and Wilson stated “not that I know of.” While searching vehicle, Damron located a large bag of a crystal like substance suspected to be methamphetamine under the seat cover where Wilson was sitting.
He also found numerous small bags and a set of digital scales in her seat. Wilson was arrested and transported to the County Jail. The total weight of suspected methamphetamine entered into evidence was 1.06 Ounces. Wilson was charged with Possession of Schedule II.
Fain Arrest
Deputy Jacob Damron observed a maroon passenger vehicle that failed to use a turn signal at the intersection of Dark Hollow and Wilton Springs Roads. Damron indicated a traffic stop at the Marathon Gas station and made contact with the occupants of the vehicle.
He noticed the front seat passenger was moving around and raising up out of her seat. The passenger, Amanda Fain, was having a hard time being still, according to the report. The County Jail advised that Fain had two active warrants for her arrest for Sessions Court Capias and a Violation of Probation.
Damron walked back to the front passenger side of the vehicle where Fain was sitting and asked her to step out of the vehicle. Damron placed Fain under arrest for her active warrants at that time. Fain was placed in the back seat of Damron’s patrol car while he spoke with the other occupants of the vehicle.
The report states that Fain was “moving and digging around in the seat.” Damron walked back to the patrol car and ask if Fain is she was okay. He also asked why she was “digging” around and moving so much, but she would not answer the question. Fain was transported to the Cocke County Annex to be booked on her active warrants. Upon arrival, Fain asked if she could have a cigarette and Damron reportedly said yes.
As Fain stepped out of the car Damron notice the back seat cushion was separated from the back part of the seat. Damron asked Fain why she pulled the seat out, but she smiled and failed to answer the question.
Damron lifted up the seat cushion and located 4 bags of a crystal like substance suspected to be methamphetamine, and a small bag with a dark black powder suspected to be heroin. The total amount of suspected methamphetamine taken into evidence was 1.31 ounces. The suspected heroin weighed in at 1 gram. Fain was additionally charged with Possession of Schedule II.
Johnson Arrest
Deputy Jacob Damron was patrolling the area of Highway 73 and Boxelder Way when he observed a truck matching the description of a stolen vehicle. He ran the tag and it came back not on file and could see that someone had spray painted the truck.
Damron conducted a traffic stop at Sweetwater Road and made contact with the driver, Eric Lee Johnson and passenger, Kimberly Raines. Johnson stated he “just bought the truck a few hours earlier” but could not provide a bill of sale or registration. Johnson was found to be driving on a Revoked License and was taken into custody along with Raines.
Johnson was “having a hard time remembering the person he bought the truck from” and gave different names to deputies. Damron located a receipt for the purchase of spray paint used to modify the truck. The owner of the vehicle arrived on scene and drove the truck home. The catalytic converter was also cut off with a saw, which was in the floorboard of the truck.
Both subjects were transported to the County Jail. Deputies told both subjects to give up any illegal items on or in there before going into the jail. A short time, Damron was advised by jail staff that a search of Johnson’s person revealed a large crystal like rock of suspected methamphetamine that weighed 6 grams.
Johnson was charged with Possession of Schedule II, Introduction Into a Penal Institution, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Uses and Act, Theft of Automobile, Theft of Property over $1,000, Vandalism over $500 and Driving While License Revoked.
Holmes Arrest
While en route to assist Deputy Jacob Damron with a traffic stop, Sergeant Ethan Keys observed a dark green Subaru traveling on Wilton Springs Road that was driving left of the center line. Keys initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and came in to contact with Rebeckah Holmes.
While speaking with her, Keys noted that Holmes appeared to be “fidgety” and stated that she swerved due to “having something in her eye.” Keys ran Holmes’ name through central dispatch and found she had a revoked license for Driving Under the Influence.
Keys asked Holmes if there was anything illegal inside of the vehicle and she advised that there was not and gave him consent to conduct a vehicle search. While conducting the vehicle search, Keys found a black and silver box with a bag hanging identified as a syringe bag. When asked about the bag, Holmes reportedly became very nervous and advised that it was not a syringe bag.
Keys asked what else was in the box and Holmes reportedly said “bad stuff.” Deputy K9 Blake Cupp was on scene and opened the box that contained syringes and 24.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Holmes was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail for processing. She was charged with Possession of Schedule II, Driving While License Revoked, Failure to Maintain Lane and Financial Responsibility.
