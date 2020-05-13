COCKE COUNTY—The Cocke County School System will hold modified non-traditional Graduation Ceremonies for Cosby High and Cocke County High Schools on the scheduled weekend of May 22 and 23.
Cosby High School will graduate their Seniors on Friday May 22, 2020 with the Commencement Ceremony starting at 6 p.m., at the Cosby High School gymnasium.
Cocke County High School will graduate their Seniors on Saturday May 23, 2020 with the Commencement Ceremony starting at 10 a.m. in the auditorium.
“To follow social distancing guidelines each ceremony will be conducted in small sections of approximately 25 graduates per section. We will accommodate up to four guests per graduate,” said Manney Moore, Director of Schools.
“For all family and friends unable to attend the Graduation Ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions, we will be live streaming the ceremonies to allow loved ones to watch from the comfort and safety of their home, through our cockecountyschools.org website.
“Each High School will be contacting every member of their Senior class to provide them with specific detail and instruction for this year’s non- traditional ceremony.”
