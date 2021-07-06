No new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the county over the last seven days. The county’s case total remains at 4,545.
According to the state health department, there are still two active COVID cases in the county. No new fatalities or hospitalizations have been reported in the county.
Only 265 new vaccinations have been reported in the past week, bringing the total to 26,928 doses administered. Just less than 40% of the county has received at least one dose, and about 36.5% are fully vaccinated.
