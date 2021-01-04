COCKE COUNTY—The Cocke County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating the suspect involved in a New Year's Eve shooting that occurred at the Rankin boat ramp.
Officials with the Sheriff's Office say that Tommy Lee Rice, 39, allegedly shot 25-year-old Cody Jordan Reed around 8:20 p.m. that evening.
Deputies were dispatched to the scene of the incident where that found Reed who has suffered injuries to his head, and had been shot at least one time at close range.
Reed was able to describe the incident in detail and told detectives that Rice had kidnapped him at gunpoint, struck him with the stock of the shotgun and then shot him.
According to reports, Rice fled the scene prior to law enforcements arrival in a green Chevrolet truck.
On Jan. 1 at around 2 a.m. authorities went to a church parking lot where they found the green Chevy truck.
Rice ran from the vehicle into a wooded are nearby. Deputies found a backpack beside the truck that contained Rice's personal property as well as the shotgun.
The CCSO attempted to track Rice through the woods with K9 units, but were unable to locate the suspect.
Rice was already wanted prior to the incident. He is now wanted for charges of attempted first degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, illegal possession of a weapon and much more.
Rice is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by members of the community. The Sheriff's Office is requesting the publics help in locating Rice.
You can all their office, send a private message via social media or contact Detective Captain Eric Ramsey at 423-608-5356.
