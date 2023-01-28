A Cocke County legend has died. The Reverend Jimmy Morrow, of Del Rio, died on Tuesday. He was 67.
Morrow was known as a serpent-handling minister, a folk artist, a historian, a genealogist and known locally as a kind soul and friend to all.
James Edward Morrow was the son of the late Albert and Ruth Morrow. He had been married to the former Pamela G. Ford for 49 years.
Having served as a minister to the community for 35 years, he was a preacher of the Gospel in the Name of Jesus Christ with signs following in Jesus’ Name. He was the pastor of Edwina Church of God in Jesus’ Name.
He was featured on “Around the World in 80 Faiths,” a British television series. He appeared on Part 5, USA, and discussed serpent handling. The series premiered in 2009.
Morrow was also featured in “Heaven Come Down” in 2006, a documentary about worship practices of Pentecostal Christians. The documentary talks about snake handling, dancing with fire, speaking in tongues and drinking poison.
He was known internationally for his strong faith and religious practices, as well as for his Appalachian folk art. Dozens of articles discussing snake handling in the Pentecostal faith referred to Morrow, and he often said he was called from people all around the world about his beliefs.
An Apple Podcast by the Alabama Astronaut called “Preach the Word, Preacher Man!” featured Morrow and his wife, and included them singing songs.
He could often be found at festivals with his handmade crafts. He created dolls, such as Abraham Lincoln and Civil War soldiers. He also created paintings of baptisms and mountain scenes. He was also known to make baskets and other items.
He wrote a book with Ralph W. Hood Jr. called “Handling Serpents: Pastor Jimmy Morrow’s Narrative History of His Appalachian Jesus’ Name Tradition.”
Former educator and Newport Plain Talk assistant editor Duay O’Neil said, “Jimmy Morrow was one of Cocke County’s treasures. He walked with kings as easily as he walked with the common man. He treasured his mountain heritage and by example influenced others to do the same. He was of invaluable help when we updated Cocke County’s cemetery records and later was a devoted contributor to the Newport Plain Talk’s Smoky Mountain Homeplace special edition. I consider him a dear friend and I will miss him dreadfully.”
“I am absolutely heartbroken about the passing of Pastor Morrow. I visited with him about a month ago and I did not expect it to be the last time I would get to see him. I considered him a personal friend. He was always the first person to offer help and insight on tourism-related matters,” said Tourism Director for the Cocke County Partnership Linda Lewanski.
“Cocke County lost a special person. He preserved the history and culture of the region, and cared about our community. I am saddened at his passing, and I really appreciated the opportunity to get to know him,” she added.
Morrow had never met a stranger, and after you had met him, you had a friend for life. He remembered everyone, and often, a trip to the grocery store resulted in him stopping to talk to dozens of people.
In addition to his wife, Morrow is survived by his sisters, Jean Sheets, Wanda Morrow Sparks and Karen Mantooth, of Newport, and brothers, Benny Morrow and Timothy Morrow.
The visitation and the funeral service was held Thursday at Costner-Maloy and Brown Funeral Home on Thursday evening. Burial was Friday morning at Union Cemetery.
