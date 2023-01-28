The Rev. Jimmy Morrow

The Rev. Jimmy Morrow, of Del Rio, is shown during a church service. He was a minister for 35 years.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

A Cocke County legend has died. The Reverend Jimmy Morrow, of Del Rio, died on Tuesday. He was 67.

Morrow was known as a serpent-handling minister, a folk artist, a historian, a genealogist and known locally as a kind soul and friend to all.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.