NEWPORT—Cocke County High School has officially released its reopening plan for students participating in traditional, in-person learning.
On Wednesday, August 19 all 9th grade (Freshmen only) students will be in classrooms.
The following day, Thursday, August 20 will be for 10th grade students (Sophomores only).
The week will finish up on Friday, August 21 will 11th and 12th grade students (Juniors and Seniors only) participating in traditional learning.
Friday, August 21 will also be the home opener for the 2020 football season.
Student tickets will be sold during lunch Wednesday through Friday.
Per TSSAA rules, temperatures will be taken and masks are required at the game for everyone who enters.
The schedule will look different for students starting the week of August 24-28.
On Monday and Tuesday, all students with the last names A-K in all grade levels will be in the classroom.
Wednesday and Thursday will be learning days for names L-Z in all grades.
Friday will be a remote learning day for most students. Students will be notified by the school or teachers if they need to report to school for that day.
Friday, August 28 will also be the second home game of the football season, and it will serve as the teams Senior Celebration Night.
