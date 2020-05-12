NEWPORT—Newport Police Department officials have identified the body that was discovered last week at Newport's Recycling Center.
Chief of Police Maurice Shults said the body has been identified as Steven Ray Henry, 45, no address listed.
Henry’s body was discovered on Thursday, May 7, after an employee found him lying near the lower fenced in area of the facility.
Chief Shults said Henry was homeless but had been living in Newport. There were no signs of foul play, and investigators are not sure when Henry died.
