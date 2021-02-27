COCKE COUNTY—County Legislative Body members have voted to move forward with proposed plans for a new county jail.
The decision was made Monday evening during the body’s meeting for the month of February.
MBI Companies Inc. has done all of the design work for the proposed jail that could also expand to hold county courts.
MBI representatives John Eisenlau and Jay Henderlight addressed commissioners and presented a brief slideshow featuring the designs and layout of the new facility.
The new jail would be placed on the county owned “Jack Farm” property off Cope Boulevard in Newport.
Eisenlau said the 20-acre footprint is the “perfect” location for the new jail, and provides ample room for expansion in the future.
The new jail would be 78,000 square feet with 276 beds for inmates.
Eisenlau said the costs associated with such a facility would be just over $27 million.
If courts were added in phase two of the project, that would be and additional $8.8 million.
Henderlight said that construction costs associated with jail builds have increased by 4% to 5% annually over the last half decade.
The size of the new jail concerned some commissioners due to the need of additional staffing.
Josh Hartsell, Chief of Corrections, said two extra employees would be needed per shift for a total of 8 new hires.
Hartsell said the starting pay for each position is around $24,000 per year. That would equate to nearly $200,000 in additional funding for new officers.
At a previous meeting Derrick Woods, former Chief Deputy of the Sheriff’s Office, said the county would have the ability to hold state inmates in a new jail.
Commissioner Gayla Blazer said the funds paid to the county for holding those inmates could pay for the new jail.
Hartsell said the county is currently losing $57,000 per month because 42 state inmates are being housed at other facilities.
No discussion was had in terms of how to pay for the new jail.
Commissioner Gary Carver, who also serves as Corrections Committee chairman, made the motion to move forward with the process and send the proposal to the County Finance Committee for funding discussions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.