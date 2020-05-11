NEWPORT—Hospital Week has deeper meaning this year as the Tennova Newport Medical Center team celebrates their work to provide, safe, high-quality care for patients.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made it crystal clear just how much communities rely on their local hospitals and also how much the hospital relies on the public.
During the past few weeks, they have felt an outpouring of support and are grateful to everyone who has delivered a meal, sewn a face mask, left a card, a sign or a chalk drawing, or who has just reached out to one of their caregivers or support team to say – thank you. Thank you for doing that.
Tennova Newport Medical Center is used to responding in times of crisis. But, this pandemic is unlike anything any of them has ever experienced. And, they know it has created anxiety for many people, especially when it comes to seeking healthcare services. So, the hospital wants you to know two things.
First, you can count on them to maintain a safe environment for patients and employees. They are taking extraordinary measures – going above and beyond all of their normal efforts to keep the hospital clean and safe – because if you need healthcare, they want you to feel confident and to know you are protected. .
They are screening everyone who comes into the hospital, providing face masks and other personal protective equipment to staff and patients, rearranging their environments to enable social distancing, and, in the event they ever do have any patients with COVID-19 at the hospital, they are caring for them in an area that is separate and isolated from the rest of the hospital. Of course, the cleaning staff is disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and doing a terrific job of keeping the hospital clean.
They also want you to know that if you have sudden symptoms that may indicate an emergency health concern, you can – and you should – seek immediate medical attention.
Tragically, people with serious emergencies, including heart attacks and stroke, are waiting too long for medical care. Getting fast medical treatment could be the difference between life and death – so please, don’t ignore or rationalize the signs of a health emergency. Call 911, come to the hospital, and get the help you need.
The same goes for chronic conditions and even routine healthcare needs. Many of their doctors offer telehealth visits for those who prefer not to come into the office. But, if an in-person visit is required, they are keeping offices safe – so you can visit your doctor, if needed.
This hospital week, Newport Medical is proud of their team and the way they have stepped up to this new normal. They are also proud of everyone in the community who has stayed home to help flatten the curve and limit the spread of COVID-19.
Standing together we have seen how powerful our human connection really is. So, keep standing together – but stay six feet apart. Wash your hands frequently. Tell someone how much you appreciate them. And, if you need healthcare, please don’t be afraid. Newport Medical Center is here and prepared to care for you, and also to keep you safe.
