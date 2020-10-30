NEWPORT—Newport Utilities board members met Tuesday morning to approve several bids, while also receiving various updates from department heads.
Clint Hammonds, VP of Operations, spoke on behalf of the electric department seeking board approval for replacement of two fleet vehicles.
Hammonds said the department has received bids for a smaller bucket truck that can be used to handle most electric related jobs.
He told the board the smaller truck would save the utilities around $100,000 compared to a larger truck.
The fully spec’d truck will cost $156,000.
Hammonds said the electric department also hopes to purchase a 1-ton truck for standby linemen to use for emergency calls.
“This is a four-wheel drive truck that will be ready to go whenever there is a power outage,” Hammonds said.
The price of the truck with all needed equipment is $59,000.
The board approved the purchase of both trucks. The purchases will be made with capital funds from the 2021 fiscal year budget.
Hammonds also informed the board that this would be his last meeting as he has decided to pursue another career opportunity.
He has worked for the utilities for 16 years.
Board members also approved three bids for water/wastewater projects.
A three year water/wastewater maintenance contract with Brockwell Construction was approved as they were the only bidder for the necessary work.
The board approved a bid for water line materials need for NU’s CIP Program.
NU will be replacing cast iron pipe on Industrial Road, which will include the replacement of all pipes, valves and hydrants in that area.
The utilities has $800,000 budgeted for replacements this years. It is part of their overall goal to replace 100 miles over the next 20 years.
Low bids were approved to four different vendors totaling $283,365.
The final item approved by the board was a contract with TDOT to replace pipe at the intersection of the future Newport Bypass and Industrial Road.
NU will replace old six inch pipes with eight inch for the price of $91,731.
Broadband department manager Chris Calhoun updated the board on the progress of NU Connect.
Calhoun said there are currently 1,461 individuals waiting to connect to the service. A total of 589 of those are for fiber service, while 972 are seeking the fixed wireless option.
There have been 600 requests made by citizens to receive service outside of the built area.
Currently NU has 3,204 subscribers to their data service.
The utilities will be applying for nearly $19 million in FCC funds in a reverse auction to help expand the broadband service.
The Rural Development Opportunity Fund provided through the FCC has $20.4 billion available. The auction begins on October 29, and if awarded the funds, NU would receive specific amounts over a 10 year period.
The fixed wireless project has expanded to several areas of the county.
Ten of 11 small cell sites are up and operational and 10 of 11 macro sites have been completed.
Construction will begin on the last macro site by early November.
The next NU board meeting will be held on Nov. 24 at 10:30 a.m.
