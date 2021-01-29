NEWPORT—Newport Utilities has a hefty price to pay for all the damage that was created by the Christmas Eve snowstorm that blanketed Cocke County.
Board members met Tuesday morning where they reviewed photos of the downed lines that left thousands without power.
Curtis Williams, NU Electric Department Manager, told the board that eight other power companies assisted NU workers in clearing debris and repairing lines.
“Outages began to occur before the snow started due to the wind,” Williams said.
“The main outage happened on Christmas Eve where 8,207 outages were reported. Due to the conditions, we had accessibility issues and some equipment and vehicles were damaged.”
Williams told the board that crews worked 16-hour days, which equated to 2,948 hours worked for NU employees.
The number of outside labor hours totaled 1,512.
Materials to make the necessary repairs cost NU $20,000, and the total estimated costs from the event is in excess of $480,000.
Luckily, only one minor injury was reported while crews were working over multiple days.
Sharon Kyser, Corporate Communications Manager for NU, was next to address the board about the prepaid metering service that will be offered to customers.
Kyser said this new option may help electric customers avoid paying an expensive deposit when they are new to the service.
Customers with slow payment history or those who have been disconnected for non-payment may be able to waive reconnect fees by opting for prepaid metering.
“Prepaid metering would allow customers to pay for electric service before electricity is even consumed,” Kyser said.
“This will help them manage their bill more easily and they can monitor their usage through the SmartHub app.”
NU thinks this service will be great for customers who are paid irregularly, as they can make deposits into their usage account at their convenience.
Kyser said the system should be implemented by late summer.
Board members received a financial update from Joni Daniel, VP of Finance and Accounting.
Daniel briefly discussed the reports for November and December, while giving unrestricted cash flow amounts for the year to date.
The electric department was down for the year, but the department still retains an unrestricted cash flow of $8.9 million.
The water department has an estimated cash flow of $950,000, and sewer is up to $4.5 million.
The biggest deficit comes from the broadband department, which has lost $468,000 to this point in the financial year.
General Manager Michael Williford briefly discussed NU’s COVID-19 response.
He told board members the lobby at NU would remain closed until virus cases have decreased significantly.
According to Williford, NU recently lost one employee to the virus in addition to many family members. “We will continue to work safely as we move forward,” Williford said.
The utility is currently looking at the possibility of becoming a municipal authority. NU is currently a municipal utility that is owned and controlled by the City of Newport, with board members being appointed by the City Council.
Becoming an authority would relinquish that control allowing NU to become its own entity.
Board member Diane Stokely said she would like to discuss the pros and cons of a municipal authority before any decision is made.
The board has scheduled a workshop for late February to further discuss the matter.
For the second month in a row the billing process for NU has been an issue.
Williford said the utility will work with customers to waive late fees if they have not received their bill.
“This is the second month we’ve had problems getting our billing letters out. I think we’re going through the Atlanta hub and it’s backed up there,” Williford said.
“We’re probably looking at a change in how things will be done. It’s alarming in a sense, but we’re not the only one experiencing this. We will work with everyone we can to waive the overage fees.”
The next meeting of the Newport Utilities board is scheduled for Feb. 23 at 10:30 a.m. That meeting will be held via Zoom.
