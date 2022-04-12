Cocke County’s Isaiah 117 House has officially opened in Newport after three years of planning, fundraising and building. A ribbon cutting was held for the newest location in December, but the home opened to children for the first time in late March.
A new program coordinator for Cocke County’s home was hired in January. Krystie Vance served in that role throughout the build process until she stepped down from the position late last year.
Brandi Dailey now serves as the leader of the seventh Isaiah 117 House to open in the area. She is no stranger to the nonprofit world as she started Thrive Single Moms in 2016. Thrive Single Moms administers to single moms with a focus on creating opportunities for single mom families to develop self-sufficiency by meeting real needs with practical ministry.
Gem Lieser, longtime volunteer with Isaiah 117, now serves as the On Call Assistant for the home. She helped start the grassroots campaign to bring a home to the community in 2019.
