County General Committee members gave their stamp of approval last week for the Newport-Cocke County Senior Center for Senior Social Services to move forward with their building project.
Going a step further, they also voted to allow the county to partner with the group, if feasible, on a larger scale project. Commissioner Norman Smith made the motion to create a resolution supporting the project, which was given a second by commissioner Gayla Blazer.
The group operated under the name Hope Project before transitioning to NCC Senior Social Services. COVID kept the project from advancing, but the group is now ready to move toward their ultimate goal of bringing all senior services under one roof. The building will sit on land donated by the county off Cope Boulevard in Newport.
County officials have tentatively planned to spend $2 million in COVID funds on a county building to house the Election Commission and other offices. The building would also be used as a meeting space and for storage. NCC Senior Social Services is willing to work with the county to share a building or even be neighbors on the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.