Carson-Newman University named Dr. Amanda Ford of Newport as its 2021 Teaching Excellence and Leadership Award recipient during its Fall Convocation.
Ford is an assistant professor of history and political science. She graduated from Carson-Newman as an honor student in 2006. She went on to earn her master’s degree at Queens College, Belfast before completing her doctoral degree at the University of Arkansas.
Credited for going "above and beyond in leadership and service" to C-N, Ford chaired the Faculty Enhancement Committee and served on the Fall Faculty Workshop Committee. Ford was the recipient of the 2019 Mentoring Award, one of the top awards given to faculty.
