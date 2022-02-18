COSBY—Two separate fires broke out in the Cosby area Thursday afternoon one near Middle Creek, and the other near Trail Hollow.
Reports show that the Middle Creek fire began as a house fire that quickly spread due to the strong winds and dry conditions. The cause of the Trail Hollow brush fire has not been determined.
The Middle Creek fire near Blessing Way started early Thursday afternoon and prompted an immediate response from multiple agencies. Cosby Volunteer Fire Department was first to arrive on scene followed shortly by Cocke County Fire.
As the fire spread, Grassy Fork VFD, Parrottsville VFD and Del Rio VFD were all dispatched at assist. Two residents near Blessing Way evacuated their homes due to the overwhelming smoke.
State Forestry officials were called in to assist with multiple bulldozers. Fire lines were cut and back burning performed to allow crews to contain the fire. A Parrottsville tanker truck was dispatched to Medford Way to assist in structure protection.
While all this was occurring, the fire on Trail Hollow started just before 3 p.m. Reports show that the fire started about a half mile from Garver’s Baptist Church.
With the Middle Creek fire being controlled, units were rerouted to the Trail Hollow fire, including one of the Forestry Services bulldozers. The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Trail Hollow Road to limit traffic to just those that live in the area.
Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director, Joe Esway, issued a media alert shortly after 4 p.m. advising all residents of the events that were taking place. Director Esway activated the Emergency Operations Center and moved the county to Threat Condition 3. Residents in the area were warned that evacuations could take place if the fire lines shifted.
At one point there was “zero containment” of the Trail Hollow fire as crews battled the blaze and ever-changing wind conditions. When the bulldozer arrived on scene crews were able to make headway in their attempts to control the fire.
Several hours of work and much needed rainfall enabled crews to finally extinguish the flames late Thursday evening.
A social media post from the EMA stated that both fires were contained at 7:30 p.m. and evacuation orders were not needed. Crews were able to scale down operations and return to service.
