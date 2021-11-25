Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, will soon cut the ribbon and officially open their Cocke County house.
On Monday, November 29 at 4 p.m., the nonprofit will host a public ribbon cutting at the home located in Newport. The event will feature several local speakers as well as Isaiah 117 House officials and end with a tour of the home.
All who have supported or partnered with Isaiah 117 House Cocke County are welcome to attend. For location and more information, please visit www.facebook.com/isaiah117cockecountyTN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.