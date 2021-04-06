NEWPORT—Newport Utilities is advising customers of an emergency planned electrical outage that will occur today, April 6.
The outage will begin at 9 p.m. and is expected to last approximately three hours.
This is an emergency infrastructure repair at one of the substations which will result in an electrical outage to most Newport Utilities electric customers.
Repairs must be made today to prevent further damage.
Electric crews will do all they can to complete the work as quickly as is safely possible.
NU apologizes for the inconvenience.
