Cocke County Health Department will hold a special “FightFluTN” event Tuesday, November 9 to provide flu shots at no charge to increase the number of people vaccinated against influenza in Tennessee.
The Tennessee Department of Health urges all Tennesseans ages six months and older who have not yet received a flu shot this flu season to get one as soon as possible.
The Cocke County Health Department will be offering free flu vaccines on November 9 from 2:00pm-5:00pm at 430 College St., Newport, TN 37821. This will be a drive through event. No appointments are needed to get a flu shot during these events.
