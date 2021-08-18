NEWPORT—The sounds of bluegrass music will fill the Cocke County Fairgrounds this Saturday during the Cocke County Bluegrass Festival.
Several local artists are scheduled to perform throughout the afternoon, leading up to the headliner, Larry Sparks and The Lonesome Ramblers.
This year’s lineup includes Mountain Edge, Brookfield Drive, Big Creek Bluegrass and Hollerfield Gap.
Gates will open at 12 p.m., and the first band will take the stage around 1 p.m.
Several celebrity guests will be on hand for meet and greet opportunities. Guests include Ron and Amy Shirley, Carey Means, Matthew Atchley, Eddie Price, Mick Grimes and Richard Born.
There will be several special events and guest speakers during the festival. A car show will be held for the duration of the festival, and the cornhole tournament will begin around 2 p.m.
A charity auction will also be held for Madylyn Bible, who is battling stage three Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Bible will also be one the special meet and greet guests. A portion of all sales will be donated to Bible to help her fight against cancer.
Jody Lowe, one of the event organizers, said the support has been overwhelming for the inaugural event.
“We are so thrilled with the amount of businesses that have provided sponsorships for us, and our local political candidates have come through very strong,” Lowe said.
“This is a rain or shine event! The good news is that the stage is covered. Bring an umbrella. We promise, a little bit of rain ain’t ever hurt anyone! We’ve also have a pavilion area to relax under if it does get bad.
“We can’t wait to see everyone Saturday! It’s going to be a real good time, and the first of many Bluegrass Festivals we will be bringing to this area!”
Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs have announced their intentions to attend the festival. They are part of a list that seems to grow each day.
The tentative lineup for the day looks like this:
12:30 p.m. — 12:55 p.m. — Rowdy Roger
1 p.m. to 2 p.m. — Brookfield Drive
2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. — Mountain Edge
3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. — Hollerfield Gap
4:35 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Speakers/Auction
5:10 p.m. to 6:10 p.m. — Big Creek Bluegrass
6:15 p.m. to 6:55 p.m. — Comedian Mickey Bell
7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — Larry Sparks and the Lonesome Ramblers
Tickets to the festival are available now and will be on the day of the festival.
Online pricing is $15 before the show, and $20 at the gate for adults.
Children five and under are FREE to this event! Children six to 12 are half off ($10) at the gate.
There will be many food vendors to choose from on the day of the festival.
Parking in front of the fairgrounds will be reserved for sponsors only. Everyone else will have free parking in the field adjacent to the fairgrounds. Individuals will be directing traffic on the day of the event.
For more information visit www.CockeCountyBluegrassFestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.