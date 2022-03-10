NEWPORT—The Newport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved several plans to try to expand the city’s park system, including several changes to White Oak Park.
Following public hearings regarding three ordinances to be voted on later that night, Mayor Dykes called the meeting to order at 5:31 p.m.
Alderman Steve Smith was absent from the meeting.
After the Board approved the minutes of February’s meeting, City Administrator James Finchum’s communication to the board was brief. Finchum shared that the City Staff was at full strength with regards to COVID-19, as no employees were infected or exposed. Finchum also made the board aware of the city’s donation of $500 to the Cocke County High School Choir program for their upcoming trip to New York City.
The board had two appointments to address at the meeting. First was the re-appointment of L. C. Gregg to the city Beer Board, which passed unanimously on a motion from Alderwoman Louanna Ottinger, seconded by Alderman Mike Hansel.
The other appointment regarded the city’s position on the Cocke County Municipal Solid Waste Planning Region, to which Mayor Dykes appointed Alderwoman Ottinger.
With no reports to hear from any committees, the board moved on to address their business from February’s meeting: the second readings of three ordinances. The first was a budget amendment for Newport Grammar School, which passed unanimously by roll call vote. The second and third ordinances regarded the city’s Municipal Code, specifically Title V, Municipal Finance and Taxation. The first of these was an amendment to Chapter 3 Purchasing Policy. City Recorder Tina Matthews explained that the change was strictly bureaucratic.
“This was a change that a board had made previously, many years ago. The change was made, and the city’s following it for the amount of purchases from $100 to $3,999, but the table of contents didn’t get changed. So, this just updates the table of contents,” Matthews explained to the board, which unanimously approved the change.
The second ordinance regarded the creation of a fourth chapter to the Title regarding credit card payments. At February’s meeting, Administrator Finchum shared the plan to accept card payments for taxes. The second reading of the ordinance passed unanimously, and the board moved on to new business.
The first new item of concern was an ordinance to add a fifth chapter to Title V of the Municipal Code, which would address Grant Management Policy and Procedures. Administrator Finchum explained that the addition of the chapter was a recommendation from the city’s auditors.
“Last year after the audit they had discussed that it might be necessary for us to look at doing that, so we had been kind of looking at it. Then, this year after the audit, they felt like we needed to adopt one. So Tina (Matthews) researched and got some samples from other places, and this is what she came up with,” Finchum said.
The board voted in favor of the first reading of the ordinance and moved on to the next item, which was the consideration of an amendment to the city’s zoning map.
Ordinance #2022-06, if passed, will amend the city’s zoning map to include 257 Old Knoxville Highway (Faust Screen Designs) in C-2 General Commercial rather than R-2 Medium Density Residential, where it is currently zoned.
City Planner Gary Carver explained that when the property was a salon in the late 1990s, it would have been zoned Residential rather than Commercial if the proprietor lived in the building.
“It’s always been a commercial building… It should be a C-2, everything around it is a C-2, that line runs just through— it just cuts out that piece of property, and so this is just going to zone it properly into C-2 where it needs to be. It’s just correcting something that didn’t get done in the 80s or possibly the 90s,” Carver explained.
After Carver’s explanation, the board approved the first reading of the ordinance, and moved on to the consideration of Fire Chief Jeremy Shelton’s request to apply for the Tennessee Fire Adapted Communities Program.
Chief Shelton shared that the Program is for a federal grant through the Department of Forestry that would allow the Newport Fire Department to access fire prevention materials, tools, and other equipment. Shelton shared that the grant is 100% reimbursable and that the Fire Department just needs the board’s permission to apply before they can be approved for the grant.
The board granted permission and moved on to discuss future plans for White Oak Park and the formation of a Woodland Park.
Administrator Finchum explained the city’s current situation to the board, sharing that he had come to an agreement with a property owner to purchase their property and expand White Oak Park. According to Finchum, the city can make use of funding they’ve received as a result of the pandemic to expand their outdoor facilities. Finchum shared that, in addition to the property at which the city had reached an agreement, there was also an adjacent blighted property that could be purchased and added to the park as well.
“This can all be done with COVID funds, and so I would like to continue working on this project to try and get the park up to a size that would be comparable to the other parks that we have. Right now it’s the smallest park, by far, in the city. It’s about twice as big as this room, and it really needs to be expanded.”
The Newport Ten-Year Parks and Recreation Master Plan lays out a roadmap to improve the existing facilities of the park and includes an assessment of White Oak Park, which included reports of outdated playground equipment, little to no parking and general inaccessibility.
“We’ve made the best we could out of it, but we have an opportunity with these blighted properties around it to kill two birds with one stone: to clean up these blighted properties, and at the same time expand the park and make it more comparable to the other four satellite parks,” Finchum said.
In addition to White Oak Park improvements, Finchum introduced the idea of creating a 90-acre woodland park attached to Newport City Park that would include walking trails and a picnic area.
“It would be a major, major addition to our community, and at no expense locally. It would be using this federal money that has so many limitations on it, on what you can do with it. It’s absolutely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Finchum said.
The board gave Finchum permission to pursue the expansions, and moved on to Finchum’s next item: an additional clerical position in City Hall.
Finchum shared that he had spoken with his Executive Assistant Regina Thornton, City Recorder Matthews and City Planner Gary Carver, who had all stated that an additional clerical worker would be beneficial in City Hall.
Finchum requested that the board approve the creation of an entry-level, full-time Administrative Clerical position. The board approved the position and came to their final line item of the agenda, which was another housekeeping change, this time to the Newport Police Department General Orders.
Police Chief Maurice Shults explained that the change would future-proof the wording of a section regarding the release of personally identifying information in incident reports. The change was approved unanimously.
Before the meeting adjourned, the board heard comments from citizens. During this time, City Attorney Terry Hurst shared plans for a Softball Family Spaghetti Dinner on April 2 to raise funds for an indoor softball facility near the CCHS softball fields.
Parks and Recreation Director Tim Dockery also thanked the board for their work in expanding and improving the city’s park system.
