As of September 27, there were still 384 active cases of COVID-19 in the county. Fourteen new cases were reported on September 27 alone.
From September 20 through 26, there were 222 new cases reported. Of those, 75 cases were reported in patients aged 5-18 years old, according to state data.
Over the last seven days, Cocke County has conducted 69.4 COVID-19 tests per day with an average positive rate of 22.6%.
Since last week’s update, 476 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered, bringing the population percent with at least one dose up to 48.65%, and the percent fully vaccinated to 42.16%.
