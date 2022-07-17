City Council members met this week at Newport’s City Hall, where they received a review of the municipality’s 2020-21 audit. Once again the city received a clean report, and more importantly showed a strong gain for the fiscal year.
Frank McDaniel of Brown, Jake & McDaniel, PC, provided the council with an overview of the firm’s report that highlighted various departments and line items.
“We give an unmodified, clean opinion on the financial statements taken as a whole. Those include the governmental activities, the business activities on each major fund and the respective budgetary comparisons of the major funds,” McDaniel said. “At the government wide level, unrestricted fund balance or equity was $9,420,000 for all governmental activities. That includes the city school and all of the city’s fundings. The change in net position for the year was $4,108,000 positive change on all governmental activities. It was a really good financial year.”
The prior year’s audit did not include Newport Utilities, which McDaniel noted was being handled by a separate firm. There were no major differences from early in the 2020 fiscal year to the first 6 months of the 2021 year. More importantly, the audit showed positive growth in the city’s unrestricted fund balance, as well as funds for the city school system.
