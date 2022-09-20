NEWPORT—The County Legislative Body (CLB) met on Monday evening to discuss board appointments, animal control, and other topics of business.
This was the first meeting after County Mayor Rob Mathis took office and several new members joined the CLB after the August election. All members of CLB were present, with member Andy Ford arriving about 20 minutes after the meeting got underway.
The county mayor addressed the CLB, saying he looked forward to working with everyone, and that each meeting is an opportunity for them to work to make the county a better place.
Commissioner Norman Smith was elected as chair of the CLB. Commissioners Gayla Blazer and Jeff Eslinger were nominated to serve as vice-chair. The first time commissioners voted for a vice-chair it ended with 7 votes for Eslinger, 3 votes for Blazer, and 2 commissioners passing, which did not give a majority vote of 8. On the second vote, Blazer voted for Eslinger, and the two commissioners who had passed also voted for Eslinger, electing Eslinger as vice-chair.
The CLB approved the following notaries: Jessica L. Bryant, State Farm Insurance; Sherry L. Butler, Maci Goddard-Shults, and Sara E. Johnson.
CLB approved a budget amendment and transfers from the sheriff’s office. Sheriff C.J. Ball explained that a clerk had left the department. He said that position was being eliminated and a desk officer would be used so people could come to the office to have reports completed while the officer could also handle other clerical duties, such as answering the phones, filing, and reviewing reports.
Also approved was a transfer for the Cocke County School System to use funds to buy the Newport Plaza Shopping Center. Chairman Smith explained the money being used was COVID funds allotted for the purchase.
It was noted that the Class III landfill is now open, and County Mayor Mathis said he would like to commend Director of Solid Waste Chandler Hembree and his staff for making it possible. Commissioner David Veridal, who serves on the solid waste board, said the sanitation department workers put forth a lot of work to get the job done.
Sheriff Ball addressed CLB about the Civil Service Board and the resignation of Connor Ward Williams from the board. He said as of September 1, there are no members on the board. He said a three-member board must be in place by October 17.
It was agreed to accept resumes for the board for the next two weeks, and then the mayor’s office will forward those resumes to the public safety committee for review so recommendations for the board can be made.
A vacancy on the Board of Directors for the Newport/Cocke County Economic Development Commission and the Cocke County Partnership was addressed. The term began on July 1 with former commissioner Forest Clevenger having been appointed to the seat. Clevenger lost reelection, and the seat became vacant. The CLB appointed Commissioner Jeff Eslinger to finish the term, which expires June 30, 2023.
Sheriff Ball asked Newport City Community Development Director Gary Carver to join him in discussing animal control issues. Ball explained that the county has an animal control officer, but there is nowhere to take any animals, so they are very limited in what can be done.
He said he reached out to nearby counties, including Jefferson and Greene counties, and they have no room to hold animals from Cocke County.
Carver said the best solution would be to partner with the city — with approval of the board of mayor and aldermen — to resolve animal control issues. He said the city is once again back in the building at the corner of Main Street and Woodlawn Avenue, but it is not big enough to take in drop-offs. He said it could temporarily aid the situation until a new facility is built.
He noted that Greene County and Greeneville City operate together, adding that he would propose the county allow the city to buy two acres of the land that was targeted as the jail site for construction of an animal control facility and both entities could work together to maintain and operate the facility.
He said the facility would be run like a service, not an animal shelter, and the goal would be to partner with shelters, rescues, and animal fosters to find homes for the animals after a seven-day hold. After being asked by Commissioner Rick Vassar if “we are obligated to announce whether we are a kill or no kill facility?” Carver said the policy will be made public, but it would be an animal control facility, not a shelter.
Chairman Smith said that while CLB is not responsible for all the animals in the county, he said, “We are responsible for the safety of our citizens. This has become a public safety issue.”
The E-911 board was also discussed. Mathis explained that the original charter said to appoint members based on their position, which according to state law, was improper. The CLB then passed a resolution to address that, but when they did so, they removed the existing board, which was also illegal.
He said that the board consists of nine members, and they should have rotating terms so three rotate off each year. He said that the commissioners could either rescind the last resolution or they could vote to amend it, reinstating the original members with unfinished terms.
County Mayor Melissa Gossman explained the process more. Commissioner Blazer made a motion, which received a second from Commissioner Billy Hudson, the board voted to amend the resolution with those properly in term remaining until their term ends. There are a few vacancies that the county mayor will fill.
