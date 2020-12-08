COCKE COUNTY—The Cocke County Finance Committee met Monday evening to discuss the proposals put forth by Green For Life (GFL) Environmental for new trash compactors at all county convenience centers.
The proposals call for Parrottsville, Morrell Springs, Wilton Springs and Highway 25/70 centers to receive two compactors. These locations see the most traffic according to GFL’s analysis.
Proposal one is priced for GFL to perform all construction, electrical and concrete work needed for the new compactors.
The 10-year estimated expense to the county is projected to be $5,365,180.
Proposal two is priced for the county to assume all costs related to construction, electrical and concrete work. The estimated expense to the county in that scenario is estimated at $4,980,582.
Steve Cobb, General Manager of GFL, told the committee the compactors have a life expectancy of 20 years or more. The county would be responsible for all maintenance on the equipment after the 10-year period.
Cobb said the equipment would “be in as good of shape as possible” when the county takes over.
Committee members would prefer to go to strictly compactors at convenience centers, which would get rid of all dumpsters.
Finance Director Heather McGaha said that decision needs to be made before a contract is signed.
She told the committee that more employees would need to be hired to work the compactors at the city and Irish Cut centers.
Solid Waste Board member Jillian Gorrell participated in the meeting Monday evening.
She said the county’s landfill issues are just as important as compactors for convenience centers.
The county is currently paying for construction and demolition materials to be hauled out of the landfill in addition to regular household waste from convenience centers.
Haul fees totaled nearly $25,000 for the month of October alone.
“McGill Associates wants to perform a feasibility study that shows the amount we would spend if we continue on our current path, versus becoming a transfer station, versus the price of a new landfill,” Gorrell said.
“They told us a new section of landfill would have a lifespan of 15.7 years. That is not a long term or sustainable solution. We are spending $80,000 to $100,000 per year to haul waste right now. The landfill has been a decade in the works getting the paperwork ready, and in 15 years we would have to do it again.”
Commissioner Forest Clevenger said Cocke County isn’t the first to face a landfill issue. He said that many counties have found solutions to their issues that have seemed to elude Cocke County.
He suggested that a member of the County Technical Advisory Service (CTAS) speak to the concerned parties about the options that are available.
“CTAS has a solid waste consultant and I think we need to get their input as well,” Clevenger said.
“We need to get an expert in here and follow the guidelines for once.”
The Solid Waste Board will meet on Jan. 4 for their first meeting of the new year. Mayor Crystal Ottinger has requested that all CLB members, GFL representatives, CTAS officials and McGill Associates attend that meeting.
The county hopes to find a path forward once all issues and concerns can be ironed out.
