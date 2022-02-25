NEWPORT—A woman requested an interview with police at her home Sunday to report a forcible sex offense in the workplace that she said occurred at the Sonic on Broadway.
She told Newport Police that on Feb. 17 she went in on her day off to get a drink, and as she was leaving, manager Todd Gregg asked for a hug. She told police that hugging was not unusual for Gregg, but when she hugged him, Gregg allegedly slid his hand from her waist, up underneath her jacket and shirt, and placed his hand on her chest.
She told police she was surprised, pulled herself away, and left. She said the following day at work, Gregg allegedly took her aside, away from coworkers, where – according to the police report – he said he was “sorry for inappropriately touching her breast yesterday, next time I will ask first.”
She stated that she reported Gregg’s actions to the manager, Gregg’s boss at Sonic, but there was no action taken. She told officers that she then spoke with the district manager who allegedly told her that since Gregg apologized, they would not do anything, either.
She has been attempting to contact the Sonic corporate offices, but has been unable to do so, according to the report. She told police she no longer feels safe performing her job duties while on shifts with Gregg, as the two would be alone together, closing the restaurant at night.
She told police she believes Gregg has assaulted other females at the restaurant and she was going to see if they would be willing to report their incidents as well.
She told The Newport Plain Talk that a detective has been assigned to the case.
