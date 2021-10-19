Only three new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county on October 18, which lifted the county’s all-time total to 7,290 cases. So far, 104 of those cases were fatal, and 6,967 are listed as inactive/recovered, leaving 219 active cases in the county.
Over the last seven days, the county has administered 60.3 COVID tests per day with a positive rate of 12.8%. In that time, there have been 108 new cases reported.
A total of 180 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the county over the last seven days. Now 49.6% of the county’s population has received at least one dose, and 45.2% of the county is fully vaccinated.
