The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry (TDF) is offering a variety of tree and shrub seedlings for reforestation and conservation projects. The East Tennessee Nursery in Delano, Tenn. is accepting orders until April 15, 2022, or while supplies last.
“The East Tennessee Nursery grows native species that will perform well for landowners who are interested in reforestation, wildlife habitat improvement, and other conservation practices,” State Forester David Arnold said.
Landowners may apply for free seedlings for forest sustainability and restoration through Trees for Tennessee, Play. Plant. Preserve, and the Duck and Elk River Watershed Buffer Initiative programs. Quantities are limited with all three seedling programs.
For more information about the programs, eligibility requirements, and online seedling sales, visit www.planttntrees.org or contact your local area forester at www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests/staff.html.
