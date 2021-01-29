NEWPORT—A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a Newport man who was found in possession of a large quantity of drugs on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Cocke County Sheriff’s officials identified the male as Rodney Russell Campbell, 57, Fortune Way. He was charged with possession of schedule II (three counts), possession of schedule I, simple possession and driving while license revoked.
Deputy Blake Cupp said in a report he stopped a vehicle after the driver, identified as Campbell, failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Fox Chase Road and Cosby Highway.
At that time, Deputy Cupp made contact with Campbell, who did not have a valid Tennessee driver’s license. Campbell was then placed under arrest without further incident.
Deputies subsequently searched the vehicle where they found a black container that contained 35 small bags that contained 1.30 ounces of cocaine, 11 bags that contained 14 grams of marijuana, a bag that contained five Oxycodone pills, a bag that contained 20 grams of crack cocaine and one bag that contained 7.80 grams of methamphetamine.
Deputies also seized $3,500 in cash during the stop.
Campbell was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
