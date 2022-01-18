This month, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office focuses the Officer Spotlight on not only one officer, but a group of ladies who have chosen to protect and serve our community.
One could not number the many obstacles they have conquered to work toward their goals. The CCSO is proud of the diversity within the department and thankful for each of them. Every female highlighted is Tennessee POST Certified, several have specialized training and all bring an element of positive change to the workplace.
According to the FBI, females make up approximately 12.5% of all police officers. The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is proud to introduce you to their deputies SRO Katie Spann, Deputy Jessica Butler, Deputy Rebecca Colley, Deputy Miranda Williams and Deputy Alison Brooks.
