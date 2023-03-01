While many of our readers are likely already familiar with the name of Newport Plain Talk Sports Editor Jake Nichols from his stellar coverage of area athletics since his arrival this past summer, we thought our readers would like to get know him a little better.
So, we want to, albeit quite belatedly, take this opportunity to introduce Nichols more fully to our readers.
Prior to becoming sports editor at The Newport Plain Talk, Nichols was a writer, photographer and columnist with VR2 on Sports Illustrated where he provided recruiting analysis, video coverage and reports on University of Tennessee athletics for the Tennessee Volunteers’ Sports Illustrated network.
He also made frequent radio appearances across the Southeast as a member of the Tennessee beat.
But his love of sports goes back further.
Nichols, originally from Jackson, Tennessee, graduated from Jackson Christian School and played football in high school. He also worked in student media with VFL Films and SEC Network at Tennessee and developed a deep love for writing.
He earned his journalism degree from the University of Tennessee.
However, he already had a deep passion for the Volunteers as he grew up going to Vols games since the age of 3 with his mom’s side of the family full of UT fans. He notes that his grandfather even rode on the team plane to Tennessee’s 1991 “miracle win” at Notre Dame.
His penchant for writing can also be traced to his family background as his grandmother taught English for more than 20 years in West Tennessee and at Austin-East High High School in Knoxville.
“That, and my love of sports (gave me an) obvious career path,” Nichols said.
His passion for the local sports scene is also frequently on display with his coverage. Whether it’s high school, middle school sports, Nichols has already become a mainstay on the local sports scene with his in-depth, human interest stories in addition to his spot-on game coverage.
One local coach recently marveled at his ability to seemingly be in multiple places at once.
We believe that we and the community are fortunate to have Nichols as part of our team at The Newport Plain Talk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.