NEWPORT—“He was a friend, a colleague and a neighbor,” Mayor Roland Dykes, III said of Alderman Bobby Knight. Dykes and many others are remembering Knight as a public servant and advocate for the City of Newport after his passing at the age of 77.
Knight was elected in 2014 after voters chose to replace all five members of the city council during that election cycle.
He was re-elected in 2018 to retain his position as alderman. He was a retired Battalion Chief for the City of Newport Fire Department where he served for many years with distinction. Knight also worked as a realtor for Mason Realty for more than 40 years.
He was a dedicated member of Calvary Baptist Tabernacle and a member of Newport’s Masonic Lodge #234.
Members of Newport’s Board of Mayor and Alderman, as well as his colleague, remember Knight as a loyal and giving person.
“I was very sorry to hear of the passing of Alderman Knight,” Dykes continued.
“I knew him to be a deeply religious person who often volunteered to deliver the opening prayer at the monthly City Council meeting. I also knew him to be a man of his word who voted his conscience and wanted nothing but the best for the City of Newport.
“His dedication to the city was evident even as his health began to fail in recent months. And yet, he rarely missed a meeting. He will be missed.”
Fellow council member Louanna Ottinger respected Knight for his commitment to Newport and the positivity he brought to the board.
“I am saddened to hear of the passing of Alderman Bobby Knight. He was so committed to the community that we serve and was always a positive voice on City Council,” Ottinger said. “Bobby will be missed by many. His family will continue to be in my prayers.”
Alderman Mike Hansel knew Knight to be a man of integrity and respected his common sense approach to dealing with city matters.
“I’m so sorry to hear of Bobby’s passing. He along with Coach Proffitt, and myself were first elected into office in 2014. Bobby was a good man, and used a common-sense approach in dealing with City issues. He was a man of integrity, and I will miss serving with him. I was proud to call him my friend.”
City of Newport Vice Mayor Mike Proffitt said Knight was always a man of his word. He said that Knight had Newport’s best interest in mind when casting a vote.
“Bobby was a good and honest man who always stuck to what he believed was right,” Proffitt said.
“He always did exactly what he said he would do. He told the truth even when it was tough to hear, and everything he did was for the betterment of the City of Newport.”
Charles Mason, longtime Newport realtor and owner of Mason Realty, worked with Knight for more that 40 years in the real estate business. The two grew up together on Clifton Heights and their friendship started in the 1950s. Mason said Knight’s passing is a tragic loss for the community.
“He was an upstanding person who was always loyal to the community. He was with me in excess of 40 years in the real estate industry. Bobby was always there when I needed him. As an alderman and fireman he was always loyal and dependable and did everything that was asked of him,” Mason said.
“I grew up with Bobby and knew his family well. It is a tragic loss, but his health started declining a few years ago. He was never able to regain his full strength after the surgeries he went through. Even during those times he managed things for me and helped in any way he could. Bobby will always be remembered as a fine person.”
Knight is survived by his wife Catrina Knight, granddog Dixie, son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Tammy Knight, grandchildren, Hannah Knight, Tyler Knight, Savannah (Caylor) Tallent, great-granddaughter, Rylinn Rainwater, brother and sister-in-law Ronnie and Pat Knight, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and may other family and friends.
The family received friends on Thursday, December 30 at Manes Funeral Home. The Funeral service followed where Rev. Mason Lee, Jeff Ledbetter, Rick Foust, and Mike Hannon officiated.
His entombment was held Friday morning in Resthaven Memorial Mausoleum. Family and friends may sign guest register on line at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
