NEWPORT—County leaders are closing in on a final spending plan for usage of American Rescue Plan funds. One portion of the plan calls for $2 million of the $6.9 million total to be used for a new county building.
That building could be the new home of several offices including the Election Commission. Additionally, plans call for it to be used as a meeting location for the County Legislative Body (CLB) and for storage space.
Budget Committee members met Monday afternoon to review the proposed county building project and see if any funds will be remaining once the building is constructed.
The request to review the project was made by commissioner Forest Clevenger after commissioner Casey Gilliam asked for more funds to be given to the Highway Department for paving. Their hope was to see any of the remaining dollars go to the department to offset the rising costs of materials.
The committee members in attendance, Dr. Rich Lloyd, Angela Huskey-Grooms and CLB chairman Clay Blazer, voted to allocate any remaining ARP funds to the department. The motion was made by Lloyd and provided a second by Huskey-Grooms. Without knowing the exact costs associated with all of the ARP fund projects, a firm dollar amount has not been confirmed. Currently the remaining amount stands at $486,000.
The motion will go before the full CLB once again for a vote at their meeting on March 21. If approved the final spending plan will see $2.5 million allocated toward the Cosby sewer line project, $2 million go toward the county building, $1.1 million be used for premium pay for county employees, $325,000 go toward nonprofits and $116,000 be used as a grant match for the County Health Department.
All portions of the plan have been approved with the exceptions being the building project, grant match and remaining fund allocation. In reality, just $214,000 will be given to nonprofits after the CLB voted for volunteer fire departments and the Newport Rescue Squad to receive $84,000 of that total. The amount will be divided evenly between the organizations.
Blazer said it’s hard to argue against paving given road conditions but noted that $486,000 would hardly make a dent given the cost of asphalt.
“It’s hard to make an argument against paving considering the need across the county. Paving did enter my mind, but it’s $250,000 per mile,” Blazer said. “Even if we used the almost $7 million given to the county it would be touching the tip of the iceberg with our issues.”
Some commissioners had concerns about the $2.5 million going toward the Cosby sewer line project. They felt as if certain districts are being left behind while others are seeing advancements.
The goal is to see the sewer line run along Highway 73 and up to Cosby High School to help alleviate issues with the building’s 40-year-old sewer system. Once that portion is finished, the line would then run to the county line and tie into Gatlinburg. Blazer said this would provide the county with an economic boon.
“The state wants to see this project come to fruition. Once the line is to the school the next portion would get to the county line and Gatlinburg. Their system can’t handle anymore, and it would be cheaper for us to put a line in. Everything from GP (Gatlinburg-Pittman) back would run into our system, which would help alleviate some of the sewer rates associated with Conagra leaving. The state will make sure this gets done.”
Blazer feels as if the corridor will explode with development once the project is complete. The lack of current infrastructure has been an issue, which could be remedied with the sewer line in place.
“I think we will see an explosion in that area once the sewer is in. Any expansion in that area will mean more money for the county, especially in terms of sales tax dollars. Right now everything that is developing in the city means more money for them. All of this would come directly to the county.”
Huskey-Grooms agreed with Blazer and many of the commissioners when it came to providing funds for the sewer project. She said the project would be more beneficial to the county as a whole.
“I hate that we can’t keep up all of the roads, but we need to look at what is most beneficial for the entire county,” Huskey-Grooms said. “If Gatlinburg will be using this line and paying us, it seems like a no-brainer.”
With the building and sewer line project discussions settled, the committee then addressed the grant match for the County Health Department. Finance Director Heather McGaha told the committee the state approached the county with an opportunity to receive grant funds to make needed improvements to the county’s building. A larger pool of funds have been set aside to address the needs of buildings across the state.
The local department sent an upgrade list that included new windows, HVAC, medical equipment, awnings for doors, flooring and lighting improvements, and a request to repave their parking lot.
“The maximum amount of the grant is $465,000, which would include a county match of $116,000,” McGaha said. “They probably won’t be able to cover their entire list, but it should help. We would be paying for the match out of ARP funds to get $465,000 in improvements.”
The motion to approve the match was made by Huskey-Grooms and provided a second by Lloyd. A time frame was not mentioned for how quickly work could begin to improve the building if CLB approval was given for the match.
Committee members will meet again on Monday, April 4 to being the process of crafting a new county budget for 2022-23. McGaha will provide the first preliminary draft to committee members at that time. Several meetings will be held with department heads to discuss their requests for the new fiscal year. A complete county budget will hopefully be submitted to the state by late June.
