One Newport man found last week that family loyalty did not extend to hiding him out from the police.

According to his report, Newport Police Department Officer Justin Shelton was passed on Budda Street by a white Chevy van while he was running radar on Saturday. The driver and three passengers, according to Shelton, were not wearing seat belts. Shelton stopped the van at the CITGO station on Old Knoxville Highway at which point the driver, Reginald Claude Ross, 40, jumped from the van and fled on foot.

