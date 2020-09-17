NEWPORT—A Newport man is in custody after he evaded arrest and attempted to hide underneath a house on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Newport Police Officers identified the male as John Dillon Dorsey, 28, Musterfield Road. He was charged with evading arrest (two counts) and failure to appear (three counts).
On Tuesday, Patrolman Joshyua Shults reported he observed Dorsey operating a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 73 and East Highway 25/70. Shults knew knew Dorsey had active warrants for his arrest.
Ptl. Shults initiated his emergency lights in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop. Dorsey came to a stop on Jimtown Road where he fled from the vehicle into a wooded area.
Officers with the Newport Police Department and Cocke County Sheriff’s Office searched the area but could not locate Dorsey.
Later that night, Ptl. Shults received information that Dorsey was dropped off at his home on Musterfield Road.
Officers went to the home where they heard a loud noise coming from inside.
According to the report, officers went into a bedroom and observed a large hole in the floor and noticed Dorsey was attempting to hide from police underneath the house.
Verbal commands were made for Dorsey to come out from underneath the home but he did not comply.
Cocke County Sheriff Sgt. Jonathan Ochs deployed CS gas, and within two minutes, Dorsey exited and was placed under arrest without further incident.
He was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
