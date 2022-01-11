Tennessee lawmakers kicked off their annual session Tuesday in Nashville with a focus on addressing how the state funds public schools, redrawing state legislative and congressional maps, and finalizing a new spending plan for the upcoming year.
The legislative session is expected to last several months. Among his priorities, Gov. Bill Lee has said he hopes to push legislation that would address how the state funds its public schools. The rest of his wish list will be unveiled in upcoming weeks.
So far, the early priority will be redistricting, since candidates and sitting lawmakers are awaiting new boundaries as every U.S. House and state House seat goes up for election, as well as about half the state Senate. Lee is seeking reelection in 2022 as well, although no Republican challengers have created enough of a fundraising stir to cause much concern ahead of the August primary election.
