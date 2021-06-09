COSBY—Moonshine Has Returned Home! If you take a drive through Cosby, up Hooper Highway, you will find that moonshine has returned to its roots. Cocke County has long been known as the Moonshine Capital of The World. A lot of want to be areas have tried to compete, but no one does it like Cocke County.
Adventure Distilling Company opened their doors in May of 2021 and will have their Grand Opening on Thursday, June 10.
The timing is no accident as it serves as the Popcorn Sutton Jam kick off party. The Sutton Jam is this weekend, June 11-12 at the Cocke County Fairgrounds.
The Ryan Perry Band will take the stage at 5 p.m. on Thursday to provide an evening of entertainment.
Special appearances will be made by Cocke County’s most famous Moonshiners, Mark & Digger, JB Rader, Moonshiner Kelly & Sally Jane as well as a host of other surprise celebrities.
They will have food trucks along with tastings and moonshine for sale.
A retail area has been set up with t-shirts, hats, flasks, Koozies, pottery, local crafts and new items are added daily.
The distillery is owned and operated by two locals with deep roots in the moonshine industry. They have partnered with Don Smith, owner of South Mountain Distilling Company from neighboring North Carolina.
You may recognize Kelly Williamson as “Moonshiner Kelly.” For many years his family owned the property that the distillery now sits on. It was sold several times and Williamson was able to purchase it back last year.
Williamson’s uncle, Olie Williamson, said to him while touring the facility, “The smell of mash is back where it belongs.”
The third partner in this venture is Sally Jane Clark, you may know her as Mark Ramsey’s wife, but Clark’s family has always played a major part in producing Cocke County shine.
They owned property near the Great Smoky Mountains and made full use of the creeks and hollers that protected them from revenuers.
In fact, Clark now has her own flavor made just for her, “Moonshiner Sally Jane’s Sinn A Shine”. When you visit them be sure to try this as well as “Moonshiner Kelly’s Moonarita Moonshine.”
They have several large concerts, rod runs, motorcycle rallies and other events already scheduled, in addition to the weekly Saturday concerts.
A small cover fee will be required for many of the events. You may reserve tickets online or purchase at the door for the bigger events. They have built a large stage with a seating area for 500 plus people, with an additional MVP area above the distillery.
You do need to bring a lawn chair and some bug spray, as it is all outdoors in view of the beautiful Smoky Mountains. Future expansions are planned and include a Museum of Moonshine History, tours of the distillery and an adjoining campground. Their love for this community, the history of Cosby’s moonshiners and their family ties have inspired them to locate here, right where it all started. Things are right where they belong here in Cocke County, Moonshine Capital of The World.
