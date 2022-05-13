NEWPORT—Mayor Roland Dykes, III officially issued a proclamation that established May 2022 as Older Americans Month, urging citizens of Newport to “recognize the contributions of our older citizens, help to create an inclusive society, and join efforts to support older Americans’ choices about how they live in their communities.”
After reading the proclamation, Dykes joked, “and being one of those older Americans, I hope you guys take heed to this.”
The meeting was preceded by a public hearing for Ordinance #2022-07, which would impose a penalty for businesses that do not properly renew their license with the city’s Beer Board on time. There were no comments from the public during the hearing, and the second reading of ordinance was passed unanimously during the meeting.
In his communication to the Board, City Administrator James Finchum touched on a few topics, including an emergent sinkhole on Iris Place near Newport Medical Center. Finchum shared that he had declared an emergency and contracted Brockwell construction to address the sinkhole for a cost of $8,250.
“The last one was about $32,000 from last year, so I was tickled with the price it ended up being,” Finchum said. He noted that the turnaround from the most recent sinkhole from late 2021 to this one was much shorter than normal, citing a 3-5 year window as “normal” for that area.
Finchum also shared that the city’s Litter Pick-up program would have their first day of work on May 21.
He also gave updates on the city’s negotiations for the purchase of properties to expand White Oak Park and create a Woodland Park, sharing that in both cases the sellers were asking a significantly greater price for certain plots than expected.
City Recorder Tina Matthews explained the final item of Finchum’s communication, in which she addressed a letter that the city had received from the State Comptroller’s office. Matthews shared that, because the city’s 2021-22 audit was submitted late, the auditors were unable to complete the audit on time. The letter explained that the city’s 2022-23 budget would not be approved by the comptroller until the 2021-22 audit was accepted, meaning that the city would need a continuance of their 2021-22 budget until then.
The board had eight items of New Business to address, including the calling of two public hearings for annexations of property as well as the hiring of a new firefighter, Steven Payne.
The board considered four expenses: a used tractor for Parks and Recreation at $13,000, a new pickup truck for Newport Fire Department for about $34,000, a suite of cameras from Flock Safety for the Newport Police Department for a total of $11,400, and plumbing work to be done at the Newport Police station for about $12,000.
Police Chief Maurice Shults explained the Flock cameras in greater detail, sharing that the system takes pictures of license plates and can cross-reference them with National Crime Information Center reports to locate stolen vehicles and find vehicles listed in AMBER alerts and other investigations.
“It’s a fantastic system and we would love to modernize and move forward with this purchase,” Shults said.
With no other items to address, the meeting adjourned. The next council meeting is scheduled for June 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.